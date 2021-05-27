Nattu gets the jab!

May 27, 2021 19:16 IST

IMAGE: Thangarasu Natarajan gets his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Thangarasu Natarajan/Twitter

India left-arm pacer Thangarasu Natarajan paid tributes to the healthcare workers in the country after getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

IMAGE: India pace bowler Thangarasu Natarajan. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

'Am so grateful to get my #Vaccine this morning. A million thanks to our incredible health care workers who have put themselves at risk for our people. #LetsGetVaccinated #Jabbed,' Nattu tweeted on Thursday, May 27.

The left-arm pacer is on the road to recovery after he underwent surgery last month for a knee injury which he sustained during the tour of Australia.

He played just two matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the now-suspended IPL 2021, but will be anxious to play the remaining games later this year.