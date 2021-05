May 28, 2021 07:31 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami gets the first dose of the Covishield vaccine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/Twitter

Ahead of the Indian team's flight to London on June 2, Mohammed Shami got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai on Thursday, May 27.

'Got my first dose of vaccine. I urge everyone to get vaccinated and stay safe,' Shami tweeted.

The Indian players, who have all taken the Covishield vaccine, are likely to take their second dose in the UK.