'Bumrah is a Ferrari'

May 27, 2021 10:20 IST

Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

After slamming Michael Vaughan for stirring up controversy by drawing comparisons between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, Salman Butt has now compared Jasprit Bumrah's role in Team India to that of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis for Pakistan.

'In simple words, he is not a Toyota or a Corolla. Bowlers like him are of the caliber of Ferrari, Lamborghini... the big end cars, the special event cars,' declared Butt whose international cricket career ended with his involvement in the match-fixing scandal.

'With such bowlers, you need to ensure you use them judiciously. With him, you have to select the occasions and conditions properly. And when you do that, you increase your timeline with him,' Butt added.

'The more he is used in valuable matches, the better output he will give. Bumrah is unique and at the moment, he is one of the best,' Butt said on his YouTube channel.

As for the value Bumrah brings to the current Indian team, Butt compared the 26-year-old pacer's role to the one Pakistan's fast-bowling duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis had for their side in the 1990s and early 2000s.

'Bumrah is the one the captain turns to. If you look at Rohit Sharma, he mostly makes him bowl one over at the beginning and saves him for the last six overs. Why? Because the captain trusts him that if the opposition needs to get 30-40 off them, in Bumrah's over, he won't let you get the runs and pick up wickets too,' Butt added.

'His worth in the Indian team is what Wasim and Waqar's was for Pakistan. They did not allow 30-40 runs to be scored with five wickets remaining. They would get them out. Bumrah has that quality what wins India matches in the end; his dot ball percentage is great, has great control over his yorkers.

'He can deceive in his action, slower ball and the quick bouncer. He is a priceless asset for his team and captain.'

Bumrah has so far played 19 Tests, 67 ODIs and 50 T20Is for India with 83, 108, and 59 wickets in the three formats respectively.