Four countries honoured at ICC Development Awards

Four countries honoured at ICC Development Awards

Source: PTI
July 17, 2024 17:08 IST
IMAGE: Netherlands earned the "ICC Associate Member Men's Performance of the Year" award for qualifying for the Men's Cricket World Cup. Photograph: ICC / X

Four countries - Netherlands, UAE, Nepal and Scotland - were recognized for their innovative efforts to grow cricket globally by winning awards at the ICC Development Awards.

The awards, established in 2002, honour initiatives by associate members of the ICC to develop cricket. This year, six winners were chosen from 21 emerging cricket nations.

Mexico's Cricket Association received the 'ICC Development Initiative

of the Year' for its unique projects, including a prison cricket program and sending a team to the Street Child Cricket World Cup.

 

Oman Cricket's "Cricket4Her" program won the "100 per cent Female Cricket Initiative of the Year" award.

Netherlands earned the "ICC Associate Member Men's Performance of the Year" award for qualifying for the Men's Cricket World Cup. The UAE's women's team won the "Associate Member Women's Performance of the Year" award after dominating the Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

Cricket Association of Nepal's social media growth earned them the "ICC Digital Fan Engagement of the Year" award. Finally, Cricket Scotland claimed the "Cricket 4 Good Social Impact Initiative of the Year" award.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
