News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Latham urges NZ seniors to pull their weight in Williamson's absence

Latham urges NZ seniors to pull their weight in Williamson's absence

July 17, 2024 10:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

New Zealand

IMAGE: New Zealand have yet to decide on a replacement for Williamson for the white-ball roles. Photograph: BlackCaps/X

New Zealand's senior players must step up to compensate for the loss of Kane Williamson when the former skipper opts out of part of the home summer, batsman Tom Latham said.

Latham spoke to reporters on Wednesday as New Zealand Cricket released its summer schedule, which starts with a three-Test series against England in November before white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Williamson gave up the white-ball captaincy after New Zealand crashed out of the T20 World Cup group phase. He plans to spend January playing T20 franchise cricket in South Africa rather than representing the Black Caps as he would usually do.

Latham, Williamson's long-serving deputy, said he felt a greater responsibility to step up and lead.

 

"I think we've seen over many years now at times we haven't had those senior guys whether (because) they're playing in the IPL (Indian Premier League) or having a rest," said the 32-year-old.

"From my point of view it gives me an opportunity as a senior player to step up and lead as well. But also other guys that haven't necessarily had those opportunities in the past to step up as well in different leadership roles.

"It's never great when you miss guys of Kane's calibre but it gives opportunities to other guys to put their best foot forward."

Though often filling in as skipper, Latham missed out on the full-time Test captaincy when Williamson stepped down, the role going to fast bowler Tim Southee instead.

New Zealand have yet to decide on a replacement for Williamson for the white-ball roles but Latham's record in T20s may count against him if selectors opt for a single captain for both the short-format teams.

Latham was not in New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad and his last T20I was over a year ago.

The three-match series against England, which starts in Christchurch on Nov. 28, will be the only test cricket played in New Zealand in the home summer amid concerns the longest format is being suffocated by the growing number of global T20 leagues.

Latham, who has played 80 Tests, said players could only try to adapt to the changing landscape.

"There's no test franchise stuff. So if that comes out, that'd be great," he joked.

"But yeah, I think cricket nowadays you've got to be so flexible with the skill-set that you have."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Real Madrid's newest No 9!
Meet Real Madrid's newest No 9!
Moudgil shoots down mental barriers en route to Paris
Moudgil shoots down mental barriers en route to Paris
Once set to quit, Jena now aims for new PB in Paris
Once set to quit, Jena now aims for new PB in Paris
Sreeja, Manika highest-seeded Indians at Paris Games
Sreeja, Manika highest-seeded Indians at Paris Games
Their Sacrifice Won't Go In Vain
Their Sacrifice Won't Go In Vain
Budget may go vocal for higher local procurement
Budget may go vocal for higher local procurement
Disha Wants Every Moment To Count
Disha Wants Every Moment To Count

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

All You Need To Know About Paris 2024 Olympics

All You Need To Know About Paris 2024 Olympics

The Highs, The Lows At Euro 2024

The Highs, The Lows At Euro 2024

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances