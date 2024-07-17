News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Former Sri Lanka U19 skipper shot dead

Former Sri Lanka U19 skipper shot dead

Source: ANI
July 17, 2024 15:05 IST
Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lanka Under-19 skipper Dhammika Niroshana died on Wednesday at the age of 41 after being shot by an unidentified person outside his house, according to ESPNcricinfo.

ESPNcricinfo stated that the shooters are still at large and the Sri Lankan Police are currently investigating to identify the person and arrest them.

Between 2001 and 2004, Niroshana appeared in 12 first-class games and 8 List A matches for the Galle Cricket Club and scored more than 300 runs, bagging 19 wickets.

Niroshana took an early retirement from all forms of the game in 2004. He made his U-19 debut in 2000 before taking over the captaincy in 2002. In December 2004, Niroshana bid adieu to competitive cricket after playing his last match.

 

Even though Niroshana never made his debut in the senior team of Sri Lanka, he played alongside star Sri Lankan players like Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, and Farveez Maharoof at the Under-19 level.

Source: ANI
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

