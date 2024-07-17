News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Indian women arrive in Sri Lanka for Asia Cup T20

Indian women arrive in Sri Lanka for Asia Cup T20

Source: PTI
July 17, 2024 00:18 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shafali Verma/Instagram

The Indian women's cricket team arrived in Colombo on Tuesday for the Asia Cup T20 beginning in Dambulla on July 19.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) shared the arrival photos of India and Bangladesh squad on social media.

 

Shafali Varma

India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on the opening day of the competition. The day game on July 19 will be played between UAE and Nepal.

Hosts Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh form Group B.

The tournament will serve as a preparatory event for the World Cup in Bangladesh in October.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
