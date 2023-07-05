News
Former India pacer Praveen survives horrific car crash

Former India pacer Praveen survives horrific car crash

Source: PTI
July 05, 2023 13:36 IST
Praveen Kumar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Praveen Kumar/Twitter

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son had a narrow escape when his SUV collided with a trailer truck in Meerut on Tuesday night.

The accident brought back memories of Rishabh Pant's horrific car crash last year.

The 36-year-old Kumar, who played six Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20s for India in a career that promised a lot more, told PTI that he and his son are doing fine.

"It could have been a lot worse. By the grace of god we are okay and I am talking to you. I had gone to drop my nephew but a massive truck hit my car from behind around 9:30pm. Thank God it was a big car, else there could have been injuries," Kumar, who lives in Meerut with his family, told PTI.

 

"I initially thought just the bumper would be broken but the car is badly damaged."

In June last year, stumper-batter Pant also had a miraculous escape when he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. His luxury car had crashed into the road divider and caught fire, leaving him with severe injuries. He is now rehabilitating.

Kumar, best known for his rare ability to swing the ball massively, had a roller coaster international career lasting just five years.

In 2020, the wily bowler had revealed his battle with depression but he is now in good shape.

Last week, Kumar had showed up at a promotional event in the national capital where West Indies star Chris Gayle also made an appearance.

Kumar has often spoken about his desire to give back to the game but he confirmed that he is not involved in any sort of coaching at the moment. He runs a real estate business and restaurant back home. 

Source: PTI
