'Forever grateful': Kohli on completing 12 years

August 18, 2020 20:05 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli made his international debut against Sri Lanka. Photograph: Stanley Chou/Getty Images

As Virat Kohli completed 12 years in International cricket, the Indian skipper, on Tuesday, shared a post depicting different moments from his glittering career.

Kohli made his international debut on August 18, 2008, against Sri Lanka. His debut match wasn’t the most memorable one for Indian fans but the current Indian captain has since enjoyed a stellar career for the Men in Blue across all formats.

Kohli shared the heartfelt post with a caption, "Time flies. Forever grateful".

BCCI and RCB posted on social media to congratulate Kohli on this special day.

Till date, Kohli has registered 43 centuries in ODI cricket and has established his image as one of the finest run-chasers in the history of cricket.