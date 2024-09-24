News
'Fool-proof' security for Bangladesh cricket team in Kanpur

'Fool-proof' security for Bangladesh cricket team in Kanpur

Source: PTI
September 24, 2024 16:11 IST
Bangladesh cricket team

IMAGE: Police said a 'fool-proof' security plan has been chalked out for India and Bangladesh cricket teams, who will arrive in Kanpur on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the India-Bangladesh second Test match to be played at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur, from Friday, September 27, a senior official said on Tuesday.

An FIR was filed against 20 members of the Akhilesh Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha on Monday for allegedly organising a havan (religious ritual) by obstructing the road before the stadium to protest against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, said ACP Harish Chander.

 

Police said a 'fool-proof' security plan has been chalked out for India and Bangladesh cricket teams, who will arrive

in Kanpur on Tuesday.

Kanpur's Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander told PTI they have sought adequate police force, including senior rank officials, to ensure smooth conduct of the match.

"We are reviewing the security arrangements to leave no stone unturned and (are) confident of getting an adequate police force to meet the requirements,” he added.

The officer said they were coordinating with the central and state agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the state Intelligence to share inputs regarding threats, if any, to deal with it deftly.

The Green Park stadium and Hotel Landmark have been divided into sectors, zones and sub-zones, and its reign has been given to DCP, additional DCP and ACP rank officials, respectively, said DCP (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh, who has been made the nodal officer of the entire event.

Source: PTI
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

