News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » New ICC chief Jay Shah to stay as BCCI secretary till December

New ICC chief Jay Shah to stay as BCCI secretary till December

Source: PTI
September 24, 2024 11:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jay Shah

IMAGE: Jay Shah will not step down from his current role as BCCI secretary during the upcoming AGM, as he is scheduled to assume his new position only from December 1. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI Apex Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss a variety of issues related to the Board's functioning but the appointment of a new secretary to replace the outgoing Jay Shah is not on the agenda.

It will be the last apex council meet before the Board's 93rd Annual General Meeting in Bengaluru in five days' time. The appointment of a new secretary has become necessary after Shah was unanimously elected as the next ICC Chairman.

However, he will not step down from his current role as BCCI secretary during the upcoming AGM, as he is scheduled to assume his new position only from December 1.

But even a discussion on the process of nomination is not part of the eight items listed in the apex council's agenda which features, among others, the update on Byju's

matter.

The BCCI has a payment settlement issue with their former title sponsor. The embattled edtech firm ended its sponsorship deal with the BCCI in March last year.

The Bengaluru-based company, co-founded by Byju Raveendran, had initially signed a jersey sponsorship deal in March 2019 for three years, which was later extended by another year for a reported sum of US$ 55 million.

Payments were made until September 2022, but the controversy revolves around unpaid dues from October 2022 to March 2023.

 

There will also be a discussion on the inauguration of the state-of-the-art National Cricket Academy on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Currently, the NCA functions at the M Chinnaswamy stadium premises since its inception over two decades back.

Approval for commencement of renovation work on the exteriors of the BCCI headquarters at Mumbai and the North East development project are also part of the agenda.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can Root Overtake Tendulkar?
Can Root Overtake Tendulkar?
'Gwalior Bandh': India v Bangladesh T20 under threat?
'Gwalior Bandh': India v Bangladesh T20 under threat?
Why There's No One Like Pant In Cricket
Why There's No One Like Pant In Cricket
Are Kohli, Rohit Past Their Prime?
Are Kohli, Rohit Past Their Prime?
The 10 Year Old Who Topped World Contest
The 10 Year Old Who Topped World Contest
Trent may replace Bajaj Finserv in Sensex rejig in Dec
Trent may replace Bajaj Finserv in Sensex rejig in Dec
Alia's Stunning Debut At The Paris Fashion Week
Alia's Stunning Debut At The Paris Fashion Week

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'Gambhir Will Be Loved By The Boys'

'Gambhir Will Be Loved By The Boys'

Rishabh Pant Has Australia Worried!

Rishabh Pant Has Australia Worried!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances