Five-star Rana leads Bangladesh's superb comeback!

IMAGE: Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana celebrates his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

Fast bowler Nahid Rana claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Bangladesh staged a great fightback to take control, on Day 3, of the second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Monday.



Rana tore through the West Indies batting line-up, taking 5/61 in 18 overs to bundled out West Indies for 146 in their first innings. The hosts, who were well-placed on 85/1 at one stage, lost their last nine wickets for 61 runs as Bangladesh claimed a slender 18-run first innings lead.



Bangladesh wrested further control as they reached 193/5 at stumps, to stretch their lead to 211 runs. Shadman Islam, who stroked a fifty in the first innings, once again excelled with a solid 46, while captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz slammed a quickfire 42 from 39 balls. Jaker Ali was unbeaten on 29 at stumps, while Taijul Islam on nine.



Earlier, Keacy Carty top-scored for West Indies with 40 while captain Kraigg Brathwaite made 39 but the rest of the batters perished cheaply. The last eight batters were all dismissed for single digit scores as the hosts suffered an stunning batting collapse.



It was only the second time that Bangladesh had managed to claim the first innings lead after scoring less than 200.

IMAGE: Nahid Rana tore through the West Indies batting line-up, taking 5/61 in 18 overs to bundled out West Indies for 146 in their first innings. Photograph: ICC/X

Brathwaite's dismissal triggered the collapse when he was caught at gully off Rana. The young fast bowler tried bouncing out West Indies before lunch and hit Shamar Joseph on the grill and Kemar Roach on the shoulder. They lasted three more overs after lunch. Roach was the last man out, trapped by Rana, who bagged his first five-wicket haul in his sixth Test.



In their second innings, Bangladesh suffered an early blow when Mahmudul Hasan Joy was dismissed in the first over caught off Jayden Seales in the slips.

Shahadat Hossain, who was dropped on 18, could not make most of the lifeline as he fell for 28. Captain Mehidy, who promoted himself to No 4, started off aggressively as he smashed four consecutive boundaries off Joseph in the 12th over.



Islam got another couple of overs in the next over bowled by Seales and Mehidy hit one more in the same over to make it seven fours from the last nine balls.



West Indies managed to stop Bangladesh's charge as Joseph got Islam caught behind, ending the dangerous partnership of 70 from 47 balls. Mehidy followed him soon after on 42, out on review to a leg-side flick.



Litton Das, who was dropped on 12, could not make most of the chance as he bowled by a slower ball from Justin Greaves for 25.