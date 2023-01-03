Fit-again Bumrah included for Sri Lanka ODIs

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was out of action since September due to a back injury which flared up during the home T20I series against South Africa, forcing him to miss the T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from his back injury and was added to the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting on January 10.

"Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media release on Tuesday.



Bumrah was out of action since September due to a back injury which flared up during the home T20I series against South Africa, forcing him to miss the T20 World Cup.



He was not part of the original ODI team named by the selectors last week but has now been included in the squad.



India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w/k), Ishan Kishan (w/k), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohdammed Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.