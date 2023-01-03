IPL 2023: Ganguly set to rejoin Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was the mentor of Delhi Capitals during his stint with the IPL franchise in 2019. Photograph: BCCI

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be returning as Director of Cricket with the Delhi Capitals during IPL 2023 starting in April, sources said.

The former India captain, who was replaced by as BCCI president by Roger Binny in October, will also oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T230 league side Pretoria Capitals.



"Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over.



"He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC," an IPL source said.



Ganguly was the mentor of Delhi Capitals during his stint with the franchise in 2019.



It is understood that Delhi Capitals' recent auction picks had both head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly's footprints.