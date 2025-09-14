'First two overs set the platform for Sri Lanka'

Bangladesh unable to recover from early strikes as Sri Lanka chase down 139 for 5 in 14.4 overs.

IMAGE: Nuwan Thushara set the tone for Sri Lanka's easy victory over Bangladesh, dismissing opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim for nought in the first over of Saturday's Asia Cup match in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: BCCI

Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka felt the first two overs bowled by pacers Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera set the platform for their commanding Asia Cup victory over Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Thushara and Chameera sent openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon back to the dressing room even before Bangladesh had opened their account, reducing them to 0 for 2.

Bangladesh were unable to recover from the twin losses and managed a below-par 139 for 5, which was chased down by Sri Lanka in 14.4 overs for the loss of four wickets.

"The first two overs were a key moment for us, set the platform. It was a dream start," said Asalanka after the match.

He also praised spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who returned best figures of 2 for 25 for his side.

"That (googly) is his main weapon, even we can't pick him. He's a superstar," added Asalanka.

The six-wicket victory gave a huge boost to Sri Lanka's net run-rate and Asalanka said it was a great team effort.

"Once we got 115-120 (while batting), we wanted to finish the game as soon as possible. It's absolutely brilliant support from the fans; Bangladesh fans as well," he said.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das said his team lost the game in the powerplay, where they could muster just 30 runs in six overs and lost three wickets.

"I thought in the powerplay we lost the game. The wicket was a very good one to bat on. If you score 140 on a good wicket, you have to bowl and field well, which we didn't do."

The margin of defeat left Bangladesh with a mountain to climb in terms of net run-rate. They have to defeat Afghanistan by a huge margin to survive in the tournament.

"It's a do or die (against Afghanistan). Thanks to our supporters, I wish they will come again."

‘Player of the Match’ Kamil Mishara, who scored an unbeaten 46 off 32 for Sri Lanka and shared a 95-run stand with Pathum Nissanka, said, "Pathum just asked me to play my normal game, and to take my time. I'm very happy to win a game for my country again."