Asia Cup: Nissanka, Mishara steer Sri Lanka to easy win

IMAGE: Pathum Nissanka's half-century guided Sri Lanka to victory against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup match in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pathum Nissanka (50) and Kamil Mishara (46 not out) made light work of a modest target to power Sri Lanka to a comfortable six-wicket win against Bangladesh in their Group B match of the Asia Cup, in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday.

After restricting Bangladesh to 139/5, Sri Lanka cruised to victory with 32 balls to spare and six wickets in hand, as they smashed their way to 140/4 in 14.4 overs.

Even though Mustafizur Rahman (1/35) removed Kusal Mendis (3) in the second over for an early breakthrough, Bangladesh seamers neither managed to use the new ball to put further pressure nor could they stem the flow of runs as Sri Lanka raced to 55/1 in the Powerplay.

Mishara had his share of luck when Mahedi Hasan dropped a tough chance at mid-on off Shoriful Islam when the left-hander was on one in the fifth over.

Mishara then went after Islam, hitting the left-arm seamer for 18 runs, including two fours and a six in the fifth over to mark a strong start to the chase.

Nissanka did not put a foot wrong as he began with a six over midwicket, registering his first half-century in the format against Bangladesh. He also completed his 2,000 runs in T20Is, scoring 50 off 34 balls with six fours and a six.

IMAGE: Kamil Mishara made 46 not out to guide Sri Lanka home. Photograph: BCCI

Nissanka's 95-run (52 balls) stand for the second wicket with Mishara ended when he was caught by Islam off Mahedi Hasan, who also trapped Kusal Perera leg-before for his second wicket to return with impressive figures of 2/29 in four overs.

Sri Lanka stumbled briefly, slipping from 108/1 to 126/4, but Charith Asalanka (10 not out) and Mishara took them past the finishing line.

Earlier, Shamim Hossain (42 not out) and Jaker Ali (41 not out) rallied a faltering Bangladesh to 139/5 from a precarious position.

Shamim and Jaker revived the Bangladesh innings, reeling at 54 for five halfway through, by putting on unbeaten 86 runs for the sixth wicket in a crucial stand, which saved the blushes for the side.

Sri Lanka began with two consecutive wicket-maidens upfront and did not take the foot off the pedal to stifle Bangladesh, with their seamers exploiting the conditions early on.

Nuwan Thushara knocked down Tanzid Hasan Tamim's (0) off stump in the first over and Dushmantha Chameera had Parvez Emon (0) caught behind in the second. But the highlight was Kamil Mishara's throw from deep square leg which found Towhid Hridoy (8) well short of his crease in the fifth over.

In the final over of the Powerplay, Litton Das (28) took the attack to Dasun Shanaka, smacking three boundaries but it largely remained a one-way traffic in Sri Lanka's favour.

Wanindu Hasaranga (2/25) maintained the pressure built by the Sri Lanka seamers, asking a lot of questions to the Bangladesh batters.

To their credit, Shamim and Jaker did extremely well to punish the loose balls and rotate the strike while putting on the vital stand.