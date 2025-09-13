HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India-Pak:'Message for players is to focus on cricket'

India-Pak:'Message for players is to focus on cricket'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 13, 2025 19:34 IST

x

'It is a very sensitive issue. Players feel the emotion and sentiments of the public.'

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the practice session. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate on Saturday said that India-Pakistan boycott sentiments remain a sensitive issue but the players are strictly following the directives of the BCCI and the Indian government.

"It is a very sensitive issue. Players feel the emotion and sentiments of the public. This is what we have discussed in the team meetings. Players are here to play cricket. We are following government instructions," the former Netherlands cricketer and India support staff member said.

 

"Our thing is you separate sports and politics. I understand the sentiment but we are following directive of BCCI and government. Knowing this will happen was the most frustrating part. Gauti's (head coach Gautam Gambhir) message is to not focus on things not in your control. Message is to focus on cricket," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Ban India-Pakistan match telecast: FWICE Tells Modi
Ban India-Pakistan match telecast: FWICE Tells Modi
Asia Cup: How India Are Preparing For Pakistan
Asia Cup: How India Are Preparing For Pakistan
'No One Is Asking For India-Pakistan Tickets!'
'No One Is Asking For India-Pakistan Tickets!'
India-Pakistan: 6 Duels You Can't Miss!
India-Pakistan: 6 Duels You Can't Miss!
India's 5 Memorable T20 Wins Vs Pakistan
India's 5 Memorable T20 Wins Vs Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Countries Behind 8 Most Iconic Lingerie Brands

webstory image 2

8 Bestselling Books You'll Love

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroes

VIDEOS

Nepal's Interim PM Shushila Karki Visits Civil Hospital to Meet Injured Protesters3:02

Nepal's Interim PM Shushila Karki Visits Civil Hospital...

Watch: PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Manipur's Churachandpur1:18

Watch: PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Manipur's...

Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu Receives Warm Homecoming In Nagpur 3:27

Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu Receives Warm...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV