Rediff.com  » Cricket » How failed yo-yo test sparked Shami's turnaround

How failed yo-yo test sparked Shami's turnaround

June 28, 2019 10:36 IST

'The one thing is I have improved my fitness a lot'

Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after scalping the wicket of West Indies' Shai Hope on Thursday. Shami picked up four wickets against West Indies in India's 125-run victory. 

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after scalping the wicket of West Indies' Shai Hope on Thursday. Shami picked up four wickets against West Indies in India's 125-run victory. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has credited his sublime form at the Cricket World Cup to a new fitness regime he adopted after he was dropped from the squad last year following a failed 'yo-yo' test.

Shami picked up four wickets against West Indies in India's 125-run victory on Thursday which took his tally at the World Cup to eight from two matches, including a hat-trick in the final over against Afghanistan last week.

 

The 28-year-old came into the side after Bhuvneshwar Kumar injured his hamstring and Shami has retained his place despite Kumar regaining his fitness.

"I failed (the yo-yo test), that's true," Shami told reporters, referring to the endurance test employed by the Indian team to weed out unfit players.

"The one thing is I have improved my fitness a lot."

The yo-yo test demands players run back and forth between cones spaced 20 metres apart with increasing speed and reduced time available to complete each shuttle.

"I'm in my comfort zone, I have lost weight, my rhythm is good. Everything is going well," Shami added.

"I am trying to ensure that I maintain that rhythm (and) that diet that I have been following. The moment I lost weight I found a rhythm for myself, there is a good feeling.

"Along with that... there is less tiredness so obviously the speed will increase. As far as skill is concerned, I have full faith in myself that whatever be the wicket I can express my abilities."

India's strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu had said last week that failing the test was a blessing in disguise for Shami.

"After that, he was a changed man, he was so determined," Basu said.

"The best part is he has changed his entire training regimen. I think training is now part of his lifestyle, which never used to be the case before."

India, second in the World Cup standings, need one more win to secure a semi-final spot and will play hosts England next on Sunday at Edgbaston.

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
