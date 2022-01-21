News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Finch praises coach Langer ahead of contract talks

Finch praises coach Langer ahead of contract talks

January 21, 2022 13:19 IST
Aaron Finch and Justin Langer combined to guide Australia to the T20 World Cup title in the UAE last year, with the opener saying that Langer had helped create a good atmosphere in the squad.

IMAGE: Aaron Finch and Justin Langer combined to guide Australia to the T20 World Cup title in the UAE last year, with the opener saying that Langer had helped create a good atmosphere in the squad. Photograph: Dan Mullan/File Photo/Pool via Reuters

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch heaped praise on head coach Justin Langer on Friday, saying he had done a "fantastic job" amid an ongoing impasse over his contract extension.

 

Langer's contract has been a topic of heated discussion after Cricket Australia put off talks until after the Ashes, where he led the team to an emphatic 4-0 series win over England. Langer's current deal expires in June.

"I think he's done a fantastic job... Whatever happens, the Cricket Australia side of things, that's out of our control as players," Finch said at the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup launch.

"His contract is up so no doubt there'll be some talk there and I know Patty (Cummins) and myself might be in contact or might be contacted about that... But like I said, he's done an unbelievable job."

"To win the World Cup when no one really gave us a chance and then dominate the Ashes 4-0, was super impressive," added Finch.

Former players such as Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Steve Waugh have questioned the delay in extending Langer's contract, citing the team's success over the last few months.

Australia host Sri Lanka in a five-match T20 series starting February 11.

 

 

 

Source: REUTERS
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

