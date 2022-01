It was a day of double celebration for India cricketer Axar Patel on Thursday.

The all-rounder, who turned 28 on January 21, got engaged to his girlfriend Meha. Axar shared pictures from his special day on his Twitter handle.

'Today is the new beginning of our life. "Together & Forever". Love you till eternity,' Axar tweeted with pictures from his engagement.

Here are pictures from his special day...