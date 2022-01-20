News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct

South Africa coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct

January 20, 2022 22:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mark Boucher

Photograph: Cricket South Africa/Twitter

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has charged senior men’s national team coach Mark Boucher with gross misconduct after he was accused of racism by former team mate Paul Adams, the organisation confirmed on Thursday.

 

The charges stem from the 'tentative findings' made last month by the Social Justice and Nation Building Ombudsman, who is looking into alleged discrimination within the sport’s national governing organisation in the past.

"While Mr Boucher is being charged with gross misconduct, which could lead to his dismissal, CSA emphasises it is important that the independent inquiry first needs to test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise," CSA said in a statement.

Former spinner Paul Adams said he had been called a "brown shit" in a South Africa team song during his time in the side, which spanned a nine-year period from 1995 to 2004, including by former wicket-keeper Boucher. Boucher has since apologised.

The ombudsman's report, submitted to CSA last month, also criticised current CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith and former national team captain AB de Villiers.

The report said their selection decisions made during their times as captain of the side were prejudicial towards Black players.

Smith and de Villiers have denied the allegation.

Boucher is currently in charge of the South Africa One-Day International side that is one game into a three-match series at home to India.

His legal team will meet with the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing, Terry Motau, on Wednesday to determine a timetable for the proceedings.

South Africa are due to tour New Zealand for two test matches, with the first starting on Feb. 17.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
ICC Test rankings: India drop to third place
ICC Test rankings: India drop to third place
Will India bring in Surya for 2nd ODI?
Will India bring in Surya for 2nd ODI?
Why Sachin won't be part of Road Safety World Series
Why Sachin won't be part of Road Safety World Series
Govt issues new Covid guidelines for children
Govt issues new Covid guidelines for children
AFC Cup: Iran hold hosts India to goalless draw
AFC Cup: Iran hold hosts India to goalless draw
Nestle withdraws Kitkat wrappers with Jagannath pics
Nestle withdraws Kitkat wrappers with Jagannath pics
Jio, Finland's University of Oulu ink JV on 6G tech
Jio, Finland's University of Oulu ink JV on 6G tech

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

BCCI Contracts: Rahane-Pujara's Grade A status at risk

BCCI Contracts: Rahane-Pujara's Grade A status at risk

Rohit, Pant and Ashwin in ICC's Test Team of Year

Rohit, Pant and Ashwin in ICC's Test Team of Year

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances