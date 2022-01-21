News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Harbhajan Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Harbhajan Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Source: ANI
January 21, 2022 13:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Harbhajan Singh says he has mild symptoms

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh says he has mild symptoms. Photograph: Harbhajan Singh/Instagram

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," Harbhajan tweeted on Friday.

 

In December last year, Harbhajan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 41-year-old has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for the Men in Blue. He has 294 wickets in limited-overs cricket.

He played his last red-ball match against Sri Lanka in 2015 while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup. Since then he was not picked for the Indian side.

Harbhajan retired after scalping 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46. The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup winner is also the first Indian to take a Test hat-trick.

Overall, the Jalandhar- born cricketer has played 367 international games, claiming 711 international wickets and scoring 3,569 international runs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'Minister acted correctly in cancelling Novak's visa'
'Minister acted correctly in cancelling Novak's visa'
S Africa coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct
S Africa coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct
BCCI Contracts: Rahane-Pujara's Grade A status at risk
BCCI Contracts: Rahane-Pujara's Grade A status at risk
Rahul, Priyanka release 'youth manifesto' for UP
Rahul, Priyanka release 'youth manifesto' for UP
STUNNING! First Wolf Moon of 2022
STUNNING! First Wolf Moon of 2022
Daughters to inherit intestate Hindu's property: SC
Daughters to inherit intestate Hindu's property: SC
Recipe: Super Speedy Besan Idli
Recipe: Super Speedy Besan Idli

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

2022 T20 WC: India to play Pakistan on October 23

2022 T20 WC: India to play Pakistan on October 23

'Together and forever': Axar Patel gets engaged!

'Together and forever': Axar Patel gets engaged!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances