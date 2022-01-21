News
India-Pakistan drawn in same group for 2022 T20 WC

India-Pakistan drawn in same group for 2022 T20 WC

January 21, 2022 09:41 IST
Australia to open T20 World Cup defence against New Zealand.

India and Pakistan are once again drawn in the same group for the 2022 T20 WC in Australia

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Mohammed Rizwan share a hug at the end of the T20 World Cup game in Dubai on October 24, 2021. India and Pakistan are once again drawn in the same group for the 2022 T20 WC in Australia. Group 2 will feature India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh plus the Group B winners and Group A runners-up. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Australia will begin the defence of their Twenty20 World Cup title against New Zealand in Sydney on October 22 in a re-run of last year's final.

The Australians will be hosting the tournament, which begins on October 16 and runs until November 13, for the first time.

 

The hosts have been drawn in Group 1 of the Super 12 phase of the competition alongside New Zealand, who they defeated in Dubai in November, as well as England, Afghanistan, the winners of Group A and runners up in Group B from the first round.

Group 2 will feature India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh plus the Group B winners and Group A runners-up.

Sixteen nations will compete in the tournament, which will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

Sri Lanka and Namibia will face off in the first-round tournament opener in Geelong on October 16 in Group A, where they will be joined by two qualifiers.

Group B will feature the West Indies, Scotland and a further two qualifiers.

The final will be played under lights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India-Pak T20 WC match should go on: Padukone
'No shame in accepting they played better than us'
What Went WRONG For India against Pakistan
'Nifty can rally to 20,000 in 2022'
PICS: Jota puts Reds in League Cup final; Barca out
What A Dalit Student At Top Medical College Endured
Stylish Taapsee, Stunning Pooja
