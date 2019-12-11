PHOTOS: India vs West Indies, Third T20I

Last updated on: December 11, 2019 21:54 IST

Images from the third T20 International between India and the West Indies, in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, right, celebrates hitting a six during the third T20 against the West Indies, at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli struck explosive half centuries to power India to a mammoth 240 for 3 in the series-deciding third T20 against the West Indies, in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

West Indies’ decision to bowl first backfired as Rahul (91 off 56 balls; 9x4, 4x6) and Rohit (71 off 34 balls; 6x4; 5x6) conjured 135 runs for the first wicket in 11.4 overs.

They took a listless opposition attack to cleaners and smashed 72 runs in the first six overs. While Rohit completed his 50 off 23 balls, Rahul did it in 29 deliveries.

Later in the innings, Kolhi (70 off 29 balls; 4x4; 7x6) showed his class as he and Rahul put up a 95-run-stand off 45 balls for third wicket to propel the hosts to the highest total at the Wankhede stadium.

IMAGE: K L Rahul waves to the crowd after completing 50. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit began with a cover drive boundary off pacer Sheldon Cottrell. In second over off Jason Holder, Rahul hit back-to-back boundaries in the third-man region, the first coming from a thick outside edge.

Rohit then stamped his class as he pulled Cottrell for a six, followed by a four towards the mid-off region. It was Rohit's 400th six in international cricket which made him the first Indian to achieve the feat.

Rahul then struck a four followed by a six over the third man fence as India amassed 14 runs off fourth over, bowled by Jason Holder.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre was introduced into the attack, but Rohit ,Lewis almost pulled off a one-handed blinder, but could not complete the catch. Rahul inflicted more agony on Kesrick Williams as he hit two fours and a six in the sixth over.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his 50. Photograph: BCCI

Then Rohit hit two consecutive sixes and a four off Pierre as India raced to 102/0 after eight overs.

This was third 100-run stand between the two in T20s. At the half-way mark, India were 116/0. However, the West Indies pegged back India by removing Rohit and one-down batsman Rishabh Pant (0) quickly.

Then Kohli joined Rahul as the two continued the onslaught. Kohli was brutal on Holder, as he hit two fours and a six in the 15th over, as India scored 22 runs off it.

The last five overs belonged to Kohli, who hammered fours and sixes at will as the West Indies paid a heavy price for indiscipline bowling.

Fittingly, Kohli finished the innings with a straight six.

Explosive West Indies batsman Evin Lewis was injured while fielding and had to be stretchered off. Keemo Paul came in as substitute fielder. In the 12th over, Lewis, while fielding at the boundary, jarred his knee while running to his left and his left foot got stuck into the ground as he made the final stride towards the ball.