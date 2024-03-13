Virat Kohli AXED? 'Can't be true,' says Stuart Broad

IMAGE: Reports of Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup omission spark fierce debate. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's possible omission from India's T20 World Cup squad has sparked debate.

Former England pacer Stuart Broad believes Kohli's star power is crucial for the marquee event, especially in the USA. He also emphasised Kohli's ability to attract fans and promote the game globally.

"This can't be true. Just from a fans point of view of growing the game, the ICC putting games on in America, India Vs Pakistan in New York, Virat is the biggest draw of any player in the world, I'm sure he will be selected," Broad posted on X.

Meanwhile, ex-Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Irfan strongly defended Kohli, calling him a match-winner and a vital asset for India.

"I don't have any second thoughts about it, you can't make your team without Virat Kohli because he is a very big batsman. We all saw what he did in the ODI World Cup last year, Virat Kohli won 3-4 matches in the World Cup for India on his own. If Kohli didn't step up on that occasion, India would have lost 3-4 matches including group-stage matches against Australia and New Zealand where India lost early wickets. He finished the match on his own," Irfan said on News24.

He highlighted Kohli's crucial contributions in the 2023 ODI World Cup and criticised those questioning his selection, stating they lack proper cricketing understanding.

"He won the matches in recent times, it's not fair to raise questions on his place. Those questioning Virat Kohli's place in the T20 World Cup belong in gully cricket," he added.

However, reports suggest the selectors might have reservations regarding Kohli's inclusion in the T20I squad due to his recent form.