Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Fearless cricket': The secret of Jaiswal's success!

'Fearless cricket': The secret of Jaiswal's success!

Source: PTI
November 27, 2023 00:18 IST
IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half-century during the second T20 International against Australia on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI

After a rollicking 25-ball 53 against Australia, Yashasvi Jaiswal said being 'fearless' while playing his natural game is his mantra for success.

 

Fifties by Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan had pushed India to a massive 235/4, as they outclassed Australia by 44 runs in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

"It's really special for me. I was trying to play all my shots. I was trying to be fearless as I was sure of my decisions," said player-of-the-match Jaiswal during the post-match presentation.



The left-handed opener said head coach V V S Laxman and captain Suryakumar Yadav have backed him to play his style of cricket.

"I have been told by Surya bhai and V V S sir to go and play freely. I have been asked to express myself.

"For me, I think I can develop (as a cricketer) and I am not thinking about anything else. I am still learning," said Jaiswal.

"I am trying to develop all my shots. The mental stuff is something I am working on as it is important at this level."



Jaiswal said he apologised to his opening partner Gaikwad for the mix-up in the first T20I at Vizag, which resulted in the latter's run out.

"It was my mistake in the last game and I said sorry to Rutu bhai (Gaikwad). I accepted that it was my mistake. Rutu bhai is so humble and very caring," he added.

Suryakumar said the players have been taking responsibility against a tough side like Australia and that has made his leadership role a lot easier.

"The boys are not putting too much pressure on me. They are taking onus. I told them to be prepared to bat first here," he said.

