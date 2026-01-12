HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Father-son duo Nabi-Eisakhil script rare T20 history

Father-son duo Nabi-Eisakhil script rare T20 history

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 12, 2026 10:38 IST

Mohammad Nabi

IMAGE: Mohammad Nabi and Hassan Eisakhil are the first father-son pair to bat together in a major T20 league. Photograph: Noakhali Express/Instagram

The father-son duo of 41-year-old Afghanistan veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and 19-year-old Hassan Eisakhil created history on Sunday as they became the first father-son pair to bat together in a major T20 league.

Playing for Noakhali Express, Nabi and Eisakhil joined hands to compile a brisk 53-run stand from just 30

balls against Dhaka Capitals during the Bangladesh Premier League match in Sylhet.

Opener Eisakhil starred on his BPL debut with a 60-ball 92 runs to power Noakhali Express to 184/7, before they bowled out Dhaka Capitals for 143 in 18.2 overs.

 

Nabi stroked 17 from 13 balls as son Eisakhil dominated the 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket, contributing 34 from 17 balls.

Earlier, it was Nabi who presented Eisakhil with his Noakhali team cap before the game, marking his first appearance in an overseas T20 league.

