HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » T20 WC Chaos: Pakistan Offers to Host Bangladesh Games

T20 WC Chaos: Pakistan Offers to Host Bangladesh Games

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 11, 2026 20:09 IST

x

Bangladesh

IMAGE: Bangladesh have expressed reluctance to tour India for the T20 World Cup starting February 7. Photograph: ANI Photo

With Bangladesh refusing to travel to India over security fears for the 2026 T20 World Cup, Pakistan has offered to host their matches at short notice.

The situation has cast uncertainty over Bangladesh’s participation and the venues for their scheduled matches, with discussions between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) still ongoing.

According to a Geo Super report on Sunday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials confirmed that Pakistan has formally offered to stage Bangladesh’s games should Sri Lankan venues be unavailable. Sources added that all Pakistani grounds are fully prepared to host World Cup matches at short notice.

 

The standoff escalated after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from the IPL on BCCI instructions, prompting the BCB to refuse travel to India. Bangladesh government sports advisor Asif Nazrul emphasised that the team would not compromise the nation’s dignity, highlighting the seriousness of the security concerns.

Following this, the BCB submitted a second formal letter to the ICC detailing specific travel-related security risks and requested that the four matches originally scheduled in India be relocated to Sri Lanka.
The ICC has not yet issued an official response, instead seeking further clarification while remaining publicly silent on the matter.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BCB firm on venue change demand, but ICC unmoved!
BCB firm on venue change demand, but ICC unmoved!
Why Ganguly feels India are favourites to win T20 WC
Why Ganguly feels India are favourites to win T20 WC
Why Is Arshdeep Always the One Dropped?
Why Is Arshdeep Always the One Dropped?
Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History
Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History
Kohli, Rohit's Unique Felicitation Goes Viral
Kohli, Rohit's Unique Felicitation Goes Viral

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 2

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

webstory image 3

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

VIDEOS

PM Modi offers prayer at Somnath Temple2:35

PM Modi offers prayer at Somnath Temple

Massive Crowd Welcomes PM Modi at Somnath Temple During Sacred Visit2:50

Massive Crowd Welcomes PM Modi at Somnath Temple During...

Vidya Balan's simplicity wins hearts1:21

Vidya Balan's simplicity wins hearts

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO