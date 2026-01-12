HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Virat Kohli: Eternal King Of Run Chases!

Virat Kohli: Eternal King Of Run Chases!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 12, 2026 09:35 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli registered his fifth consecutive 50-plus score in ODIs -- marking the fifth time he has achieved the feat in his career.. Photographs: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli continued his phenomenal record in run chases in One-Day Internationals, guiding India to a four-wicket victory in the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday.

Kohli top-scored with a splendid innings of 93 from 91 balls, anchoring the chase of 301 with eight fours and one six.

He has now amassed 1,091 runs in 300-plus successful chases in ODIs, averaging 121.22 with a strike rate of 125.25, including seven hundreds and two fifties.

The 37 year old has been in red-hot form with the bat recently, as he registered his fifth consecutive 50-plus score in ODIs -- marking the fifth time he has achieved the feat in his career.

He remains the only batter to do so five times in ODIs.

In his last five ODI knocks, Kohli has amassed 469 runs at an incredible average of 156.33, with two centuries and three fifties:

Kohli's last five knocks in ODIs:

  • 74 not out vs Australia, Sydney
  • 135 vs South Africa, Ranchi
  • 102 vs South Africa, Raipur
  • 65 not out vs South Africa, Visakhapatnam
  • 93 vs New Zealand, Vadodara

Virat Kohli

In fact, he has gone past the 50-run mark in his last seven innings, including two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, when he scored 131 vs Andhra and 77 vs Gujarat ahead of the five-match series against New Zealand.

He boasts of the second-highest run tally in ODIs, with 14,650 runs in 309 matches averaging 58.60 including a world record 53 centuries -- the most by any batter in the 50-overs format.

 

Additionally, Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 28,000 runs across formats in international cricket.

He achieved the landmark in his 624th international innings, eclipsing the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the mark in 644 innings.

In the process, Kohli also overtook Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket history, with a tally of 28,068 runs in 624 innings, only behind Tendulkar's towering tally of 34,357 in 782 innings.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'I'm living my dream and making people happy'
'I'm living my dream and making people happy'
Kohli reveals who keeps his trophies.. and it's not him
Kohli reveals who keeps his trophies.. and it's not him
Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History
Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History
Kohli, Rohit's Unique Felicitation Goes Viral
Kohli, Rohit's Unique Felicitation Goes Viral
'He's still hungry': Kohli not done yet...
'He's still hungry': Kohli not done yet...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 2

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

webstory image 3

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

VIDEOS

Mukesh Ambani praises 'Modi era' for restoring India's civilizational self-belief7:58

Mukesh Ambani praises 'Modi era' for restoring India's...

CM Yogi feeds a cow in Lete Hanuman Ji temple1:25

CM Yogi feeds a cow in Lete Hanuman Ji temple

Anantnag's Rivers Turn to Ice as Cold Wave Intensifies1:16

Anantnag's Rivers Turn to Ice as Cold Wave Intensifies

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO