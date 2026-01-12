Virat Kohli: Eternal King Of Run Chases!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli registered his fifth consecutive 50-plus score in ODIs -- marking the fifth time he has achieved the feat in his career.. Photographs: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli continued his phenomenal record in run chases in One-Day Internationals, guiding India to a four-wicket victory in the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday.



Kohli top-scored with a splendid innings of 93 from 91 balls, anchoring the chase of 301 with eight fours and one six.



He has now amassed 1,091 runs in 300-plus successful chases in ODIs, averaging 121.22 with a strike rate of 125.25, including seven hundreds and two fifties.



The 37 year old has been in red-hot form with the bat recently, as he registered his fifth consecutive 50-plus score in ODIs -- marking the fifth time he has achieved the feat in his career.



He remains the only batter to do so five times in ODIs.



In his last five ODI knocks, Kohli has amassed 469 runs at an incredible average of 156.33, with two centuries and three fifties:

Kohli's last five knocks in ODIs:

74 not out vs Australia, Sydney

135 vs South Africa, Ranchi

102 vs South Africa, Raipur

65 not out vs South Africa, Visakhapatnam

93 vs New Zealand, Vadodara

In fact, he has gone past the 50-run mark in his last seven innings, including two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, when he scored 131 vs Andhra and 77 vs Gujarat ahead of the five-match series against New Zealand.



He boasts of the second-highest run tally in ODIs, with 14,650 runs in 309 matches averaging 58.60 including a world record 53 centuries -- the most by any batter in the 50-overs format.

Additionally, Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 28,000 runs across formats in international cricket.

He achieved the landmark in his 624th international innings, eclipsing the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the mark in 644 innings.

In the process, Kohli also overtook Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket history, with a tally of 28,068 runs in 624 innings, only behind Tendulkar's towering tally of 34,357 in 782 innings.