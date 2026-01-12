Meet Team India's New All-rounder!

IMAGE: Harshit Rana picked up two wickets with the ball, while scoring a vital cameo of 29 from 23 balls in the closing stages of the run chase in the first ODI against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

India pacer Harshit Rana has revealed that the Indian management is aiming to groom him as an all-rounder as he expressed confidence that he can contribute 30-40 runs batting lower down the order.



Rana showcased his all-round skills in the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday. After picking up two wickets with the ball, while scoring a vital cameo of 29 from 23

balls in the closing stages of the run chase.Promoted to No 7, Rana struck a six and two fours in his 23 balls in a match-turning stand of 37 from 31 balls with K L Rahul, who stroked 29 not out from 21 balls, as India chased down 301 with an over to spare in the series opener.

"The team management wants to groom me as an all-rounder, and my aim is to work on it, and I am doing it in the nets," Rana said after the match.



"The team wants me to bat at No. 8 as an all-rounder. I believe I am good enough to make 30-40 runs whenever the team wants."