IMAGE: A spectator seeks Rohit Sharma's blessings. Photograph: PTI Photo

A Rohit Sharma fan breached security and ran on the ground towards his hero and tried to touch his feet during the first T20I match between India and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram.

Rohit tried to tell the fan not to touch his feet as the spectator got up quickly and fled as he was chased by the security.

In a cricket-crazy nation, this is not the first time, Rohit has had a fan come running to the ground to shake hands with him or touch his feet.