Family Cheers For Hardik On Birthday

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with elder brother Krunal and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma Pandya. Photograph: Pankhuri Sharma/Instagram

Hardik Pandya marked his 31st birthday on October 11th, enveloped by his family's love and support.

'Happy birthday bubs! Sending you big hugs and love. Keep that fire in you burning always. You know we love you and we are always here for you,' sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma Pandya posted on socials.

Hardik responded with a simple but meaningful 'Love you bubs', reflecting the strong bond he shares with his family.

Following his divorce from Nataša Stanković, Hardik's elder brother Krunal and Pankhuri have provided the emotional ballast in keeping Hardik afloat.