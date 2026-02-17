Ex Pak Cricketer's Second Marriage Sparks Cheating Allegations

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim faces serious allegations from ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq after announcing his marriage to influencer Nyla Raja, triggering a public war of words on social media.

IMAGE: Imad Wasim and Nyla Raja at their wedding ceremony. Photograph: Imad Wasim/Instagram

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has been accused of betrayal and labelled a “homewrecker” in an explosive post by his ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, after the cricketer announced his second marriage to digital creator Nyla Raja.

Imad revealed his marriage to influencer Nyla Raja on Instagram, just two months after his divorce from Ashfaq.

In a brief statement, the former Pakistan cricketer, who represented the country in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is, described his first marriage to Ashfaq, with whom he shares three children, a daughter born in 2021 and two sons, the youngest being just seven months old, as “one of the hardest chapters” of his life.

'I went through one of the hardest chapters of my life after a marriage that did not work. Even so, that chapter gave me the greatest blessings of my life -- my children. I love them beyond words, and that love will never change,' Imad wrote.

'I stayed longer than I should have, holding on to hope and trying to protect what mattered most to me. In doing so, I made decisions I regret. My delay and silence contributed to a situation where an innocent person was unfairly judged and subjected to criticism she did not deserve. I take full responsibility for that, and I carry that weight with sincerity and remorse.'

Imad and Nyla had first made headlines in July 2025 when they were spotted together in London, sparking allegations of infidelity at a time when his former wife was reportedly pregnant with their third child.

Soon after, Imad publicly confirmed his separation from Sannia, citing personal reasons. However, Sannia Ashfaq alleged that a “third party” was involved in the breakdown of their marriage and claimed to have evidence supporting her accusations.

Sannia, who married Imad in 2019 and divorced him in December last year, accused the veteran cricketer of betrayal and claimed that recent developments had validated her long-standing concerns.

On Monday she shared footage from Imad’s wedding with Nyla and wrote: 'Now everyone has seen the proof this homewrecker never once thought about my kids the cheater has finally been exposed and I want justice for my children and for everything we’ve been put through. #homewrcker #cheater.'

She wrote on Instagram on Tuesday: 'In December 2023, he got my child aborted in Lahore. He’s a murderer, and I have a video that proves it.'

She further accused Imad of infidelity and criticised his professional platform, stating, 'He cheated on me. @islamabadunitedpsl has given a chance to a murderer and a cheater. #boycottislamabadunited no cheater or murderer should get an escape.'