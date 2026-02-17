HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Gavaskar, Kapil Join Global Captains' Appeal for Imran Khan

Gavaskar, Kapil Join Global Captains' Appeal for Imran Khan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 17, 2026 14:41 IST

x

Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and 12 other former international captains have written to Pakistan’s government expressing concern over jailed ex-PM Imran Khan’s health and calling for proper medical care and dignified treatment.

Kapil Dev, left, with Imran Khan during an event in Mumbai in February 2011

Indian great Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have joined 12 other former captains to express "deep concern" about jailed cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's deteriorating health, urging the Pakistan government to provide him adequate medical attention and dignified conditions in line with international standards.

There have been reports that the 1992 World Cup-winning skipper Imran has lost approximately 85 per cent of vision in his right eye due to medical neglect while in custody at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

As many as 14 former captains wrote a letter titled "Appeal by former International Cricket Captains" to the Pakistan government asking for fair treatment for Khan.

"We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket," the letter said.

"Recent reports concerning his health - particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody - and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern.

"As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan's stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon."

The letter has also been signed by Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh and John Wright.

In 2023, Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a corruption case.

In the letter, the group of former captains asked for proper medical attention, transparent legal procedures and dignified treatment for the 73-year-old Khan.

"We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives: Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues.

"Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, Including regular visits by close family members. Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance.

"Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn-and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career."

The letter called on authorities to uphold the principles of "decency and justice".

"This appeal is made in the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity, without prejudice to any legal proceedings."

The letter highlighted Khan's contributions to cricket and also as a politician.

"Imran Khan's contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders.

"Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike.

"Beyond cricket, Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, leading his nation during a challenging period. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Cricket Greats Rally as Imran Khan Battles Health Issues
Cricket Greats Rally as Imran Khan Battles Health Issues
Canada's Yuvraj Samra youngest to hit T20 World Cup ton
Canada's Yuvraj Samra youngest to hit T20 World Cup ton
Selection Calls Under Fire as Australia Face T20 Exit
Selection Calls Under Fire as Australia Face T20 Exit
Ishan Kishan's Redemption: From Snub to Pakistan Statement
Ishan Kishan's Redemption: From Snub to Pakistan Statement
Axar's Subtle Craft Sinks Pakistan Chase
Axar's Subtle Craft Sinks Pakistan Chase

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Salman's sister Alvira arrives at Lilavati Hospital to see father Salim Khan0:11

Salman's sister Alvira arrives at Lilavati Hospital to...

Sonu Nigam arrives at prayer meet of Anand Sagar0:49

Sonu Nigam arrives at prayer meet of Anand Sagar

Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini and film fraternity attend Anand Sagar prayer meet1:31

Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini and film fraternity attend...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO