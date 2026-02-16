'Only Hype, No Contest': India Hammer Pakistan Again

India hammer Pakistan by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup as Manjrekar, Dhawan, Vaughan and others react to the Men in Blue's commanding 8-1 record in ICC clashes.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket against Pakistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Defending champions India steamrollered Pakistan by 61 runs in a grudge Group A match at the Twenty20 World Cup to swagger into the Super Eight stage of the tournament on Sunday.

The emphatic victory sparked strong reactions from members of the cricket fraternity.

Former India cricketer and commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar acknowledged Pakistan's spin effort but stressed the gap between the teams.

Key Points Dominant win: Defending champions India crushed Pakistan by 61 runs in a Group A clash to seal a Super Eight berth.

Sanjay Manjrekar said Pakistan’s spin made it “a little more interesting” but insisted the gap between the sides remains “wide.”

Michael Vaughan said India “intimidate Pakistan” and cope better with high-pressure occasions.

'Pak spin made the match a little more interesting than usual but the gap between the two teams remain the same... wide.'

Ex-India opener Shikhar Dhawan praised the team's character on the big stage, writing: 'That's how you show character on the big stage. Complete team effort. Big win.'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan summed up the gulf between the sides, writing on X: 'India vs Pakistan cricket? Zameen. Aasman.'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan highlighted India's temperament in big matches. 'India seem to intimidate Pakistan on the cricket field .. they are so much better in all facets of the game and such a better mentality of coping with the huge occasion,' he wrote.

Ex-India batter Mohammad Kaif stated on X: 'Now I believe that the one Pakistan win in the 1-8 scoreline against India was also a fluke. Honestly.'

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary wrote: 'Rivalry! What Rivalry?? Another thumping win over Pakistan in an ICC event! It started off by Ishan Kishan and then finished it off at ease by the bowlers! Well done #TeamIndia. On to the next one.'

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh echoed similar sentiments: 'Team India well done. India vs Pakistan is only hype no contest. Fan made rivalry but one way traffic on the field ..... Again. JAI HIND.'

Sri Lanka veteran Angelo Mathews praised the atmosphere and India's performance: 'Colombo was lit tonight but India were too good for Pakistan. A convincing win by them.'

With the emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads 8-1.