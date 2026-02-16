Cricket Greats Rally as Imran Khan Battles Health Issues

Former Pakistan World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan reportedly loses 85% vision in one eye as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and others urge authorities to ensure immediate medical treatment.

IMAGE: Wasim Akram leads call for Imran Khan's medical care. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Former Pakistan Cricket World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan is reportedly facing serious health issues.

According to Pakistani media, the 73 year old politician who has been in solitary confinement since September 2023, has lost 85 per cent vision in one eye and may be shifted to a hospital as concerns grow.

Shahid Afridi, Ramiz Raja and Mohammad Hafeez stressed his right to medical access.

Former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja also called on the cricket fraternity to support Khan.

Former Pakistan cricketers, including Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, have urged authorities to ensure he receives proper medical care.

'It is heartbreaking to hear our skipper Imran Khan going through health issues. I sincerely hope the authorities take this seriously and ensure he receives the best possible medical care. Wishing him strength, a speedy recovery, and a full return to good health,' Akram posted on X.

Akram's pace partner Waqar Younis also appealed for urgent treatment.

'Putting politics aside, our national hero who gave us our greatest glory on the sporting field, a cancer hospital [which] helped so many, including my own mother, is suffering a health emergency and requires urgent treatment. I humbly request the related authorities ensure he gets the appropriate treatment in a timely manner. Get well soon skipper,' the legendary pacer posted.

Waqar referred to the cancer hospital founded by Imran, which has helped thousands of families over the years.

Speedster Shoaib Akhtar also shared his concern.

'I'm deeply saddened to hear the news of him losing vision in his eye,' Shoaib said.

'I hope he gets the best treatment, and I'm wishing him a speedy recovery.'

Former players Shahid Afridi, Ramiz Raja and Mohammad Hafeez have echoed similar views, stressing that he deserves basic medical access.

Support has also come from across the border. Former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja has urged the cricket fraternity to stand by Imran during this difficult period.