Ex-NZ coach Stead to coach Andhra in Ranji Trophy

September 14, 2025 00:40 IST

Gary Stead

IMAGE: One of Gary Stead's biggest achievements as the New Zealand coach was their 3-0 series whitewash in India last year. Photograph: BCCI

The Andhra Cricket Association on Saturday appointed former New Zealand cricketer and coach Gary Stead as their head coach for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season.

Stead left his role with New Zealand after a successful stint between 2018-2025, guiding the Kiwis to three finals in limited-overs cricket, including the 2019 ODI World Cup, 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. 

He also won the World Test Championship 2019-21 final with New Zealand against India.

The 53-year-old had also coached the New Zealand women's team to the final of the 2009 ODI World Cup and the 2010 T20 World Cup.

 

"Andhra Cricket Association appoints Gary Stead as head coach for Ranji Trophy team for the 2025-26 season," ACA said on social media.

"Stead, who led New Zealand as head coach from 2018 until June 2025, comes with a massive experience of 268 matches across Tests, ODIs and T20Is, boasting a proven record of building world-class teams and delivering consistent results," it added.

One of Stead's biggest achievements as the New Zealand coach was their 3-0 series whitewash in India last year, bringing an end to the hosts' unbeaten run at home spanning over 12 years and 18 consecutive series wins.

A former New Zealand cricketer, Stead played five Tests along with making 101 First-Class and 103 List A appearances.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
