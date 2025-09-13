Asia Cup: 'Time to give Pakistan double jawaab'

'Pakistan is unlikely to change; it will remain the same.'

IMAGE: Former Indian all-rounder Madan Lal the Asia Cup match is a perfect opportunity to give a fitting reply to Pakistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former Indian all-rounder Madan Lal said Sunday's India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup is not 'easy to predict' given the short and unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

Lal expressed solidarity with some section of Indian fans, who have called for boycott of the match following the Pahalgam terror attacks. However, he stated that the match cannot be avoided, with the bread and butter of so many people dependent on it.

The India-Pakistan match has faced immense opposition this time from the political front in India and fans alike.

"The competition will be there because T20I is a shorter format. If it were a Test or an ODI, you could say India are the favourites. It is not easy to predict in T20Is, as in a matter of a few overs, the game changes. It will be a great contest. Pakistan has changed its planning; its top-order is trying to hit, play attacking cricket, and hit unorthodox shots. The question is, will they play these shots against India?" Lal told ANI.

Lal, who was part of India's 1983 World Cup winning team, said that while the Pahalgam terrorist attack hurt has every Indian, including him, the match is a perfect opportunity to give a fitting reply to Pakistan.

"The government has given permission, so what is the problem? We had made the decision not to go to Pakistan. It is up to Pakistan to decide if they want to play or not. Definitely, the Pahalgam attack hurt us; we are patriotic.

"It is time to give them a double jawaab (fitting reply). Pakistan is unlikely to change; it will remain the same. However, you cannot avoid this (the match), as there are many people whose livelihood depends on it, from telecasters to those at the top. But our sentiment is with the nation, of patriotism. But it is upto us how we reply to Pakistan. Where does BCCI stand?" he added.