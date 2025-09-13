Ban India-Pakistan match telecast: FWICE Tells Modi

'We strongly feel that allowing such a telecast at this time would be seen as an affront to the memory of our martyrs and an insensitivity to the grief of their families.'

IMAGE: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees termed the India-Pakistan match's telecast as an 'affront to the memory of our martyrs and an insensitivity to the grief of their families.' Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the apex body of 36 affiliated associations representing scores of workers and technicians from the Media & Entertainment Industry, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the telecast of Sunday's India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai.

FWICE termed the match's telecast as an "affront to the memory of our martyrs and an insensitivity to the grief of their families."

The high-profile India-Pakistan match, has met with immense opposition this time from political front and fans alike following the Pahalgam terror attacks in April and Indian Armed Forces' consequent launch of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-sponsored terror.

In their letter to PM Modi, FWICE said, "We, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the apex body of 36 affiliated associations representing scores of workers and technicians from the Media & Entertainment Industry, wish to place before you a matter of utmost sensitivity and concern."

"India has been enduring a continuing series of terror attacks carried out and sponsored from across the border by Pakistan. These acts of violence have caused irreparable loss to our nation and have left behind countless grieving families. The Pulwama attack of February 2019, in which 40 brave CRPF personnel lost their lives in a suicide bombing carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists, continues to remain a painful wound in the heart of every Indian. More recently, the brutal Pahalgam attack of April 2025, in which 26 innocent civilians, including women and children, were massacred in cold blood in Jammu & Kashmir, has once again shaken the conscience of the nation," the letter added.

The letter representing the sentiments of the body also noted that behind every martyr and innocent victims "are mourning families -- widows, parents, and children--whose lives have been forever shattered. The sacrifices made by our soldiers and the tears of our citizens cannot and must not be forgotten or overlooked."

FWICE stated that in the current context, the proposed telecast of the marquee clash has "deeply disturbed many sections of society, including our federation and its members."

"We strongly feel that allowing such a telecast at this time would be seen as an affront to the memory of our martyrs and an insensitivity to the grief of their families. It would also send a confusing message of normalcy with a country that continues to sponsor violence against our people," he added.

FWICE also noted that in past, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued directives to them advising the Indian media and entertainment industry "not to engage in any form of cooperation with Pakistan or Pakistani artists".

"In our considered view, telecasting a cricket match against Pakistan runs contrary to the spirit of these directives and the collective national sentiment," added the letter.

FWICE said that it firmly believes that the "honour of our nation and the sacrifices of our martyrs must always take precedence over entertainment and commercial considerations."

"We therefore humbly appeal to your good office to kindly intervene and ensure that the proposed India-Pakistan cricket match is not permitted to be telecast in India. Such a decision will uphold the dignity of our soldiers and victims of terror, and will reflect the nation's resolve to stand united against all forms of terrorism. We submit this representation with utmost respect and trust that under your visionary leadership, the sentiments of millions of Indians will be protected and honoured."