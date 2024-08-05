Graham Thorpe Passes Into The Ages

IMAGE: Graham Thorpe played 100 Tests from 1993 to 2005, scoring 6,744 runs -- including 16 centuries, at an average of 44. Photograph: England and Wales Cricket Board/X

Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe has died aged 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday.

'It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away. There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death,' the England and Wales Cricket Board said on X.



Thorpe played 100 Tests from 1993 to 2005, scoring 6744 runs -- including 16 centuries, at an average of 44.

He served as England's batting coach and assistant coach before stepping down in February 2022 after a 4-0 loss in the Ashes.

He was appointed as Afghanistan's head coach in March 2022, but was hospitalised with a serious illness before he could join the team.



'More than one of England's finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world,' ECB added.



'His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his team-mates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike. Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men's talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.'