Rohit Goes Past 300 ODI Sixes!

Rohit Sharma bats during the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

Rohit Sharma notched up another milestone in his career as he became only the second opener to go past the landmark of 300 sixes in One-Day Internationals.



Rohit smashed 64 from 44 balls with four sixes and five fours in India's 32 run defeat against Sri Lanka in the second One-Day International in Colombo on Sunday.

Chris Gayle holds the record for the most sixes by an opener in 50 overs cricket, hitting 328 sixes in 280 games. Current Sri Lankan Coach Sanath Jayasuriya is third on the list with 263 sixes from 388 ODIs.



The India captain is the second opening batter to go past 300 sixes in ODIs as he took his tally to 302 sixes from 177 matches. He boasts of a superb record as opener with 8,801 runs from 177 matches with 29 centuries and 55 fifties, at an average of 55.



Overall, Rohit is third on the list for the most sixes in ODIs with 330 sixes in 264 matches. Shahid Afridi tops the list with 351 sixes from 398 games followed by Gayle, who hit 331 sixes in 301 games.



He holds the record for the most sixes by an Indian in 50 overs cricket followed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who hit 229 sixes from 297 matches followed by Sachin Tendulkar with 195 sixes from 463 games.



Across the three formats in international cricket, Rohit tops the charts for most sixes in international cricket with 619 sixes from 482 matches including Tests, ODIs and T20Is.