Olympics Hockey: India's Rohidas gets one-match ban; will miss semis

Olympics Hockey: India's Rohidas gets one-match ban; will miss semis

Source: PTI
August 05, 2024 10:11 IST
IMAGE: Amit Rohidas was shown a red card during the quarter-final against Great Britain after his stick unintentionally hit a rival player. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

India's key defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas will miss Tuesday's Olympic men's hockey semi-final against Germany after he was handed a one-match suspension following his red card against Great Britain in the quarter-final.

 

This means India will have only 15 players available for the key clash, which is a big set back for the eight-time Olympic champions.

"Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," a FIH statement read.

"The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only."

Rohidas was given the marching order against Great Britain almost 40 minutes from the final hooter after his stick unintentionally hit a rival player on Sunday.

In the second quarter of the match against Great Britain, the 31-year-old

Rohidas was engaged in a midfield slug fest against Will Calnan.

Rohidas swung his stick and hit Calnan's face in an attempt to flee the British forward.

The on-field umpire initially did not rule the challenge to be a serious offence, but TV umpire changed the decision and changed it to a red card following a video referral.

Down to 10 men, the Indians, however, fought tenaciously for the remaining time of the match and defended stoutly to hold Great Britain to a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time.

In the subsequent shoot-out, veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's heroics handed India a 4-2 win to seal a second consecutive Olympic semifinal berth.

A miffed Hockey India has already lodged an appeal against Rohidas' suspension and a  decision on the matter will be taken by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Jury Bench on Monday.

"Amit has been banned/suspended for one match by the tournament director. Hockey India has now appealed against this ruling and the appeal will be put forth before the FIH Jury Bench," a source told PTI.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

