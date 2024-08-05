Olympics Hockey: India's Rohidas gets one-match ban; will miss semis

IMAGE: Amit Rohidas was shown a red card during the quarter-final against Great Britain after his stick unintentionally hit a rival player. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

India's key defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas will miss Tuesday's Olympic men's hockey semi-final against Germany after he was handed a one-match suspension following his red card against Great Britain in the quarter-final.

This means India will have only 15 players available for the key clash, which is a big set back for the eight-time Olympic champions.



"Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," a FIH statement read.



"The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only."



Rohidas was given the marching order against Great Britain almost 40 minutes from the final hooter after his stick unintentionally hit a rival player on Sunday.



In the second quarter of the match against Great Britain, the 31-year-old

Rohidas was engaged in a midfield slug fest against Will Calnan.Rohidas swung his stick and hit Calnan's face in an attempt to flee the British forward.The on-field umpire initially did not rule the challenge to be a serious offence, but TV umpire changed the decision and changed it to a red card following a video referral.Down to 10 men, the Indians, however, fought tenaciously for the remaining time of the match and defended stoutly to hold Great Britain to a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time.In the subsequent shoot-out, veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's heroics handed India a 4-2 win to seal a second consecutive Olympic semifinal berth.A miffed Hockey India has already lodged an appeal against Rohidas' suspension and a decision on the matter will be taken by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Jury Bench on Monday."Amit has been banned/suspended for one match by the tournament director. Hockey India has now appealed against this ruling and the appeal will be put forth before the FIH Jury Bench," a source told PTI.