Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit dissects India's shocking loss to SL in 2nd ODI

Rohit dissects India's shocking loss to SL in 2nd ODI

Source: PTI
August 04, 2024 22:58 IST
Rohit Sharma greets his players after their loss in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, on Sunday

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma greets his players after their loss in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma termed the 32-run defeat against Sri Lanka in the second ODI as 'hurtful', and said there will be discussions about the way batters played in the middle-overs in Colombo on Sunday.

India were jolted by leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay's six-wicket haul, and were bowled out for 208 while chasing 241, once again exposing their fragility against spin.

 

"When you lose a game, everything hurts. It's not just about those 10 overs (when India lost six wickets for 50 runs). You have to play consistent cricket and we failed to do that. Little disappointed but these things happen," said Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We weren't good enough. Don't want to look too much into how we played. But there'll be talks about our batting in the middle overs," he added.

"You have got to adapt to what's in front of you. With left-right (combination of batsmen), we felt it'll be easier to rotate strike. But credit to Jeffrey, he got six wickets."

The 37-year-old said there will not be any change in his approach despite the setback in this match.

"The reason I got 65 is because of the way I batted. When I am batting like that, there's a lot of risks taken. If you don't cross the line, you always feel disappointed.

"But I don't want to compromise on my intent. We understand nature of this surface, it gets really tough in the middle overs. You have to try to get as many as possible in the powerplay," he added.

Sri Lanka players celebrate the wicket of Virat Kohli 

IMAGE: Sri Lanka players celebrate the wicket of Virat Kohli. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka said their total of 240 was enough under the conditions.

"I was happy with the score -- 240 was good enough. As a captain, I like this kind of problems (plenty of spin options). It was an unbelievable spell by him (Vandersay)."

However, Asalanka hoped to chip in with the bat too in the next match.

"I am mainly a batter, and I have to score runs. After that I can bowl a few overs," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
