Vandersay makes opportunity count to help SL stun India

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's leg spinner Jeffrey Vandersay took his best figures of 6 for 33 in the 2nd ODI against India in Colombo, on Sunday. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay ripped through India's batting line-up with a maiden one-day International six-wicket haul to guide his side to a 32-run win in the second game of the three-match series in Colombo on Sunday.

Needing 241, India's chase got off to a blistering start as in-form captain Rohit Sharma scored 64 runs off 44 deliveries before he was dismissed by the 34-year-old Vandersay.

IMAGE: Jeffrey Vandersay celebrates on dismissing Virat Kohli. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

"There was a lot of pressure coming into the side. I am coming out of a layoff," he said at the post-match presentation.

"I had to do something and it is easier to take credit. I want to give credit to the batters as well. They put on 240 runs and that helped me to bowl in good areas. Hasaranga is our No. 1 spinner. I got to understand the atmosphere of the team and team balance. I have to keep pushing myself," he added.

IMAGE: India's Axar Patel attempted a late fight back with 44 off 44 balls but in vain. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sri Lanka did a terrific job of defending the total and bowling India out for 208 in 42.2 overs. India opener Shubman Gill (35), Virat Kohli (14) and Shreyas Iyer (7) were removed cheaply, while Shivam Dube and KL Rahul fell for golden ducks.

All-rounder Axar Patel scored run-a-ball 44, but a disciplined fielding and bowling effort by Sri Lanka, in which skipper Charith Asalanka claimed three wickets, secured victory for the hosts.

"There was assistance in the wicket, I was trying to hit the good areas. Once I got my first wicket, that built up my confidence. Fortunately, I was able to take six wickets," Vandersay said.

IMAGE: Dunith Wellalage and Kamindu Mendis during their match-turning partnership. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket / X

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Sri Lanka struggled against seamer Mohammed Siraj, who dismissed opener Pathum Nissanka with the first ball of the match before Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis steadied the innings with a 74-run stand.

The home side lost wickets at regular intervals, but lower-order batters Dunith Wellalage (39) and Kamindu Mendis (40) came to their rescue to help post a total of 240-9.

With the opening ODI ending in a dramatic tie, Sri Lanka will aim to seal the series in the final match at the same venue on Wednesday.