Rediff.com  » Cricket » England vs Pakistan third ODI set to have 19,000 fans

England vs Pakistan third ODI set to have 19,000 fans

June 29, 2021 11:25 IST
IMAGE: The day-night contest, scheduled for July 13, has been permitted to host an 80% capacity crowd without social distancing requirements after it was confirmed as one of the government's pilot events to allow bigger crowds. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

The third one-day international between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham next month will be allowed to have 19,000 spectators, organisers said.

 

The day-night contest, scheduled for July 13, has been permitted to host an 80% capacity crowd without social distancing requirements after it was confirmed as one of the government's pilot events to allow bigger crowds.

Earlier this month, Edgbaston held a pilot event at 70% capacity for England's second Test against New Zealand, accommodating around 60,000 spectators across four days.

"It's fantastic for sport in the West Midlands that so many cricket fans will be able to enjoy another blockbuster fixture in England versus Pakistan at Edgbaston," Stuart Cain, chief executive at Edgbaston, said in a statement.

"The recent Test match gave us a fantastic opportunity to build a new model for large scale sporting events and I'm pleased to see elements of this first trial being carried forward for the Pakistan match."

All spectators aged 11 or older will be required to show a negative COVID-19 lateral flow test result or proof of a second vaccine dose at least two weeks before the match.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
