IMAGE: The entire fifth day's play in the first Test between England and India was washed out without a ball being bowled because of rain in Nottingham on Sunday. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The first Test match between England and India finished in a draw after the fifth and final day was called off without a ball being bowled because of rain at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

Chasing 209 for victory, India needed another 157 runs on the fifth and final day after reaching 52/1 at stumps on Day 4 but the weather foiled all their plans.

The second Test will be played at Lord's from August 8 to 12.