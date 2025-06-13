HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Morkel urges Bumrah & Co to show 'character' in England

June 13, 2025 12:33 IST

'I am gonna tell them to not to only talk when the wickets are nipping around but when it's flat, that's where we are going to need character.'

Morne Morkel

IMAGE: India bowling coach Morne Morkel speaks to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj during a practice session. Photograph: BCCI

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel expects the wickets to be 'less spicy' than those encountered during practice sessions and outlined 'consistency' as a crucial aspect for the visitors to thrive in the upcoming five-Test series against England.

Since landing in England, the Indian team has engaged in intense practice sessions with a touch of banter between players. 

Former South Africa pacer Morkel, who has a lot of experience of playing England, has been closely observing the relentless battle between the bat and the ball during the couple of practice sessions by the Indian team in the UK.

Morkel noted that the pitches used for the nets favoured the pace bowlers, with the Indian batters struggling to cope, but it is something that could prove to be beneficial in the long-term.

"The two-day practice so far, conditions suited the fast bowlers. Early on, the tour (practice session) is very exciting. It gets their confidence going. It is testing for the batters, which also, in a way, helps them to prepare for what's to come," Morkel said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

"I don't think the pitches are going to be as spicy as the ones we experienced here. There has been a lot of good banter between the bat and the ball. But I think it's only because the wickets are a little bit spicy," he added.

Morkel called upon the Indian bowlers to show character and not back off when the conditions are not in their favour.

"As soon as the wickets go flat, the bowlers tend to back off. So I am going to tell them to not to only talk when the wickets are nipping around but when it's flat, that's where we are going to need character," he said.

The South African outlined the importance of staying consistent on and off the field to achieve success in England.

"Now, it's just slowly building towards that first Test match. For me, the main thing that is crucial in England is consistency. There is consistency when we practice. It's consistency off the field. Finding your process that is going to work for you as an individual. We have got a great variety in our attack, guys with different skill sets," he said.

 

"We are all happy with the start so far. I was a little nervous in terms of the lack of red ball (matches) we have played, but seeing how the guys are moving and training in the last three days, it is a pleasing sight. We have a fantastic group at the moment. There is some quality in this group. You need to get into a Test series confidently. You need to have that team spirit in the group, and I think so far they have done a great job."

