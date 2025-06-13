'Bumrah, a big threat for England!'

'They will have to use the swing, the seam movement. They will have to attack with their bowling.'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has a good record in England, having taken 37 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 26.27. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes the absence of India's experienced duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be a huge advantage for England in the upcoming five-Test series, starting in Leeds on June 20.



Rohit and Kohli announced their retirements from Test cricket last month. Shubman Gill will lead a new-look Indian team which includes several players who are playing a Test match for the first time in England.



'England will benefit from the fact that Virat and Rohit are not playing. Their experience could have been used for India. But they (Team India) are inexperienced. What happens with inexperience?... How will India play against England? We know how England can play. It's possible that India will collapse,' Panesar told ANI.



Panesar said the Indian pace bowlers must look to attack, using the swing and seam on offer.



"India will have to play very smartly. They will have to adjust to the conditions. They will have to use the swing, the seam movement. They will have to attack with their bowling."



Left-arm spinner Panesar, who took 167 wickets in 50 Tests, believes spinners will play a big role in the five-match series.



"Spinners will play a big role. Indian batsmen will attack Shoaib Bashir. They will not let him settle. It's a make-or-break for him. If he is successful in the five Test matches, his Test (career) will be long. If Indian batsmen put pressure on him in the five Test matches, he will not be able to control," he stated.

He pointed out that India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be a big threat for England's batters. Bumrah has a good record in England, having taken 37 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 26.27, with best figures of 5/64. Overall, against England in Tests, he has claimed 60 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 22.16.



"Bumrah can be a big threat for England. Bumrah is a big factor. He will have to use it (his skills) well. Old Trafford and Edgbaston are favourites for seamers. I think Shubman Gill will be a good captain. He will bat well with responsibility," he added.