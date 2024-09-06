News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Duckett slams rapid fifty before rain halts play

PIX: Duckett slams rapid fifty before rain halts play

September 06, 2024 18:35 IST
Ben Duckett

IMAGE: England opener Ben Duckett celebrates his half-century on Day 1 of the third Test against Sri Lanka at The Oval in London on Friday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Ben Duckett made a rapid fifty to lead England to 76/1 at lunch on the first day of the third Test against Sri Lanka at The Oval in London on Friday.

Put into bat under gloomy skies, England lost the early wicket of Dan Lawrence but Duckett made light of tricky batting conditions to reach his half-century from 48 balls before play was halted due to bad light.

Ben Duckett

IMAGE: England opener Ben Duckett smashed seven fours on his way to a quickfire half-century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Lawrence, on five, skied an ambitious pull off Lahiru Kumara and was caught by Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva, the opening trudging off disconsolately after another failure on his return to the side.

Duckett hit seven fours on his way to 51 not out with captain Ollie Pope, under pressure to make runs after a disappointing series with the bat, on 14 including a big six over backward square leg off Kumara.

Sri Lanka's players celebrate after Lahiru Kumara got the wicket of England's Dan Lawrence

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's players celebrate after Lahiru Kumara got the wicket of England's Dan Lawrence. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England, 2-0 up in the series and bidding for their sixth Test victory in a row, made one change to their team with left-arm fast bowler Josh Hull making his debut in place of Matthew Potts.

 

Sri Lanka recalled batsman Kusal Mendis for Nishan Madushka and seamer Vishwa Fernando was preferred to left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

England's Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope speak to Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva and Prabath Jayasuriya

IMAGE: England's Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope speak to Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva and Prabath Jayasuriya after play was suspended due to rain. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters
