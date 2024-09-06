News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » It's official! Rahul Dravid joins Rajasthan Royals on multi-year contract

It's official! Rahul Dravid joins Rajasthan Royals on multi-year contract

Source: PTI
September 06, 2024 18:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rahul Dravid with Jake Lush McCrum, CEO of the Royals Sports Group

Former India captain Rahul Dravid was on Friday announced as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals on a multi-year contract.

Dravid's tenure as India's head coach ended in June with the team winning the T20 World Cup for the second time.

"After the World Cup, I feel it's the ideal time for me to take on another challenge, and the Royals is the perfect place to do that," Dravid said.

"The former Royals' captain and coach spent five seasons with the franchise from 2011 to 2015, and will commence with the team immediately, working with Royals' director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara to implement the franchise's overall cricketing strategy," Royals said in a statement.

Rahul Dravid and Kumar Sangakkara

Dravid had coached Rajasthan Royals in 2014 and has held different roles with the India Under-19 team as well as at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

"His exceptional coaching capabilities are evident with the transformation he's driven in Indian cricket. He also has a deep connection to the franchise, and we've seen that passion come through in all our conversations," Jake Lush McCrum, CEO of the Royals Sports Group said.

"Rahul has already got to work with Kumar (Sangakkara) and the rest of the team, as we prepare for this exciting new period for the franchise starting with IPL retention and the auction just around the corner," he said.

"We have made fantastic progress in our on-field performance over the past few years, but there is still lots to learn, improve and grow. His return will, hopefully, further accelerate our progress and will be a great boost for everyone involved, most importantly our players and our fans," said lead owner Manoj Badale.

"Rahul is one of the greatest players to have played the game, but what he has achieved over the past decade as a coach is extraordinary," Sangakkara said.

 

"The characteristics that he possesses as a coach to nurture talent but also enable them to consistently perform at the highest level, will allow the Rajasthan Royals to further challenge for the title," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shreyas Seizes The Day!
Shreyas Seizes The Day!
Jadeja Joins BJP. What Next?
Jadeja Joins BJP. What Next?
Sarfaraz Overjoyed At Musheer's 100
Sarfaraz Overjoyed At Musheer's 100
PIX: Duckett slams rapid fifty before rain halts play
PIX: Duckett slams rapid fifty before rain halts play
ED raids houses of RG Kar ex-principal, aides; 1 held
ED raids houses of RG Kar ex-principal, aides; 1 held
Harvinder, Preeti flag-bearers for Paralympics closing
Harvinder, Preeti flag-bearers for Paralympics closing
'NIM To See Increase After Couple Of Quarters'
'NIM To See Increase After Couple Of Quarters'

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Musheer Khan, A Star To Watch Out For

Musheer Khan, A Star To Watch Out For

This Great Would Love To Bowl To Kohli

This Great Would Love To Bowl To Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances